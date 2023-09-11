5,225 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $415.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.