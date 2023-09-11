5,000 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 576,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,453,000 after acquiring an additional 87,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST stock opened at $393.16 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.92.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

