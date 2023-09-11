44,470 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.37 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

