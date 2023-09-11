440,546 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Purchased by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 440,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,000. Equity Commonwealth comprises 1.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE EQC opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

