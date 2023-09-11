297,500 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 297,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.23% of Select Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,089,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,379,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,967 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,010. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $26.82 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEM

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.