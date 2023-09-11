285,325 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,966,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

TFC opened at $29.78 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

