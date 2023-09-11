2,788 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SBUX opened at $95.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
