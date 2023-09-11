21,736 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,000. ASML comprises approximately 2.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after buying an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after buying an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,032,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $627.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $686.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.55. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

