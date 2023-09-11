2,159 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $311,102,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $455.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,536 shares of company stock valued at $140,336,278 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

