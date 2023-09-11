2,009 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Prologis Trading Down 0.7 %

PLD opened at $122.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

