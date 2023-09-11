19,386 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after buying an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $113.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.