150,000 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Scion Asset Management LLC

Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. Coterra Energy accounts for about 3.4% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,172,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,937,000 after acquiring an additional 880,727 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 440,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 43,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,825,000 after acquiring an additional 890,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 677,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $28.20 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

