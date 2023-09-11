13,457 Shares in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

AMK stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on AssetMark Financial

Insider Activity at AssetMark Financial

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $204,582.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AssetMark Financial

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.