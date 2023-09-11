130,600 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $464.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

