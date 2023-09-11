125,000 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Scion Asset Management LLC

Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 4.4% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

