ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.
ZeroFox Price Performance
Insider Activity at ZeroFox
In other news, Director Barbara Lynn Stewart bought 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZeroFox news, CFO Timothy S. Bender sold 27,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $33,266.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,182.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Lynn Stewart acquired 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,904 shares of company stock valued at $197,426 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ZeroFox
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ZeroFox
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.
See Also
