Zacks Research Weighs in on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 411.18% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $14,078,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,167,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 258,876 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,415,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 497,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 48,560 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.