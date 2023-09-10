Zacks Research Comments on Surmodics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Surmodics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Surmodics

Surmodics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SRDX opened at $38.36 on Friday. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Surmodics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.