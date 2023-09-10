XRP (XRP) Price Reaches $0.50

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, XRP has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $26.51 billion and approximately $384.74 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001019 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009743 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,441,546 coins and its circulating supply is 53,083,046,512 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars.
