Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

