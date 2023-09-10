WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.05

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.05 and traded as low as $46.15. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 10,266 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $496.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 87.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 256,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

