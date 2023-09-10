Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 27th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,882,000 after buying an additional 127,851 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

