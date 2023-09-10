Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $193.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.45.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WING. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $160.45 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.97 and its 200 day moving average is $183.70.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
