Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

In other news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,992.88. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:WCP opened at C$11.62 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1297561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

