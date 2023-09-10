Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.30 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.21.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
