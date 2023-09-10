Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.30 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $102,000.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.