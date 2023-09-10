Wedbush Trims Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price to $35.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $43.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,397,326. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

