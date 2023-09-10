Vivani Medical (VANI) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 73 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.46 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.02 billion $87.72 million 5.69

Vivani Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s peers have a beta of 12.56, indicating that their average stock price is 1,156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivani Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -417.70% -121.09% -34.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vivani Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 160 666 1850 94 2.68

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 629.17%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 59.87%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Vivani Medical peers beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

