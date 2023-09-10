Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Verra Mobility worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after buying an additional 11,996,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,617,000 after purchasing an additional 796,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Verra Mobility by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,583 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,133,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $723,109.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRRM

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.