VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEONFree Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VEON Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. VEON has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in VEON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VEON by 167.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VEON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About VEON



VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

