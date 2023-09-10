VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VEON Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. VEON has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VEON

About VEON

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in VEON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VEON by 167.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VEON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.