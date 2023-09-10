VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
VEON Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. VEON has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of VEON
About VEON
VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VEON
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.