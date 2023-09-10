Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Vaxart Trading Up 5.8 %
VXRT stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.64.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxart
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.