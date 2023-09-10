Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Vaxart Trading Up 5.8 %

VXRT stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $118.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxart Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,028.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.