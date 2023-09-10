Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 385.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,616 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VEA opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

