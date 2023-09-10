Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:VIP opened at GBX 197.50 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.85 million, a P/E ratio of -365.74 and a beta of 0.94. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 233 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.34.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

