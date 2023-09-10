ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.64

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.64 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08), with a volume of 76,734 shares traded.
ValiRx Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.63.
About ValiRx
ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.
