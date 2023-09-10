Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $413.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.46. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

