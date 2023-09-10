Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $413.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.46. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

