UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.23

Shares of UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.31. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 14,900 shares trading hands.
UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.
