Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.85.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.