Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.24 and traded as low as C$3.09. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 10,845 shares.

Tree Island Steel Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.59 million for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.4480797 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

About Tree Island Steel

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

