Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

TT stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

