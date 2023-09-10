Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

