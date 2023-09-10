Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toro also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.10 EPS.

Toro stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47. Toro has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.80.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after buying an additional 1,154,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

