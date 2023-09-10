TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $2.23. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 1,803 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.
TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.
