Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TITN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TITN

Titan Machinery Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $636.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.