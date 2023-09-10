Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.82 EPS.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TITN stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $636.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
