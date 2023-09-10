Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86. The stock has a market cap of C$454.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.29.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$508.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1599402 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

