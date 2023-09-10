Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $247.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.41. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

