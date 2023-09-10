The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,760 ($22.23) to GBX 1,790 ($22.61) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,175 ($27.47) to GBX 2,400 ($30.31) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($26.96) to GBX 2,100 ($26.52) in a report on Monday, July 10th.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

