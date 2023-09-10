The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 318.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.