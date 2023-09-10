The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,190 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

