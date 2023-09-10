The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $42.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

KHC stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

