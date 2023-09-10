The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 85,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 330,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 175,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HIG opened at $71.49 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.